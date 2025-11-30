CTP (20251203 S3EDecSpecial1) T.S.Wright Kingdom.Crossroads and more discussion BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EDecSpecial1) Why God’s Truth Must Come First For Real Faith

We welcome TS Wright to trace a path from dorm-room conversion to leading Kingdom Crossroads and building the God Center Concept, linking visions, patience, and a call to plant disciples rather than chase platforms. We press on a hard claim: truth first, then love, mercy, and obedience that produce fruit.

• TS Wright’s journey from Arkansas roots to ministry leadership

• Waiting on God’s timing to publish and launch

• Taking over Kingdom Crossroads and expanding to TV

• The God Center Concept and Victory in Seven

• Embracing the Truth and upcoming discipleship series

• The Gospel Is movement focused on planting disciples

• Truth as foundation, not comfort-driven faith

• Spiritual disciplines: pray, read, pray Scripture

• Starting points in John and Revelation 1–5

• Faith and works, fruit that can be measured

• Practical links, websites, and limited-time book access

