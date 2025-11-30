CTP (20251203 S3EDecSpecial1) T.S.Wright Kingdom.Crossroads and more discussion BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EDecSpecial1) Why God’s Truth Must Come First For Real Faith
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We welcome TS Wright to trace a path from dorm-room conversion to leading Kingdom Crossroads and building the God Center Concept, linking visions, patience, and a call to plant disciples rather than chase platforms. We press on a hard claim: truth first, then love, mercy, and obedience that produce fruit.
• TS Wright’s journey from Arkansas roots to ministry leadership
• Waiting on God’s timing to publish and launch
• Taking over Kingdom Crossroads and expanding to TV
• The God Center Concept and Victory in Seven
• Embracing the Truth and upcoming discipleship series
• The Gospel Is movement focused on planting disciples
• Truth as foundation, not comfort-driven faith
• Spiritual disciplines: pray, read, pray Scripture
• Starting points in John and Revelation 1–5
• Faith and works, fruit that can be measured
• Practical links, websites, and limited-time book access
http://TSWrightSpeaks.com https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP