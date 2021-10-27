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Shocking audio tapes prove hospitals are actively mistreating sick COVID patients
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120 views • October 27, 2021
ENHANCED AUDIO. Hear the explosive audio recordings of doctors and hospital administrators denying COVID patients visitors, doctor-prescribed ivermectin, and even nutrition and hydration.
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