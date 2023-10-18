BACK TO THE THRONE OF GRACE 2. SAMUEL 19:1-43

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 19:1-43. Shimei had insulted David and his men when they left Jerusalem (16:5-14). Shimei was afraid that David would punish him. So Shimei was eager to meet the king and to confess his sin. Shimei lay on the ground to show that he was humble. This action also gave honour to David. Shimei suggested that the rest of the Israelites would follow him. The ‘family of Joseph’ refers to the tribes in the north of Israel. Shimei had arrived with many men. They all obeyed the king and they helped him and his family. They wanted to show how loyal they were.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au