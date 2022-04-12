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Testimony of 9/11 Bldg-7 Survivor Contradicts the Government Version
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101 views • April 12, 2022
In 2001, Barry Jennings was the Deputy Director of Emergency Services for the New York City Housing Authority. On the morning of 9/11, he was called to the World Trade Center. He describes being trapped inside Building 7 by a massive explosion from the lobby, hours before it collapsed. The government denies any evidence of explosions, but hearing explosions is a common element in reports from fire fighters on the scene. The explosion described by this witness can be heard clearly in this video.
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This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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