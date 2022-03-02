Ukraine’s Comic President Becomes Stand-Up Leader

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02/26/2022 Ukraine’s President has been leading from the front since his country came under attack. Dressed in khaki, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to leave Kyiv and has instead implored Ukrainians to take up arms and defend their country. Just a few years ago he was a comedy actor and his election was treated as a joke by much of the West, but now he has become the example of courage to his people.