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Is the European Beast Growing Horns?
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60 views • March 06, 2022
Does the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have prophetic ramifications? What about Ezekiel 38? Are we seeing a 'historic shift' in Europe to move towards more unity? What about non-EU nations like Sweden and Switzerland? Is Germany's announcement to double its military spending to 100 million euros a big deal? Does the Bible tell of changes coming to Europe for it to rise up as a Babylonian unity successful military power? What about the United States of America and its British-descended allies? Could USA sanctions against Russia, including SWIFT restrictions, decrease international demand for USA dollars and cause inflation? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more in this video.
A written article of related interest is available titled 'European Beast is growing horns over Ukraine' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/european-beast-is-growing-horns-over-ukraine/
A written article of related interest is available titled 'European Beast is growing horns over Ukraine' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/european-beast-is-growing-horns-over-ukraine/
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