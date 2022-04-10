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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Tells How You Pre Planned Your Life
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40 views • April 10, 2022
VA #52 Creator Tells How You Pre-Planned Your Life 2-7-20
Description: Creator Tells How You Pre-Planned Your Life
Do we all have a life plan? If so, when is it decided, and who decides? Does our life plan actually anticipate and include suffering? Creator explains that humans pre-plan their destiny for each lifetime, with the Almighty. But we all must reckon with The Law of Karma because it will bring back to us any prior harm we caused to ourselves or others. This may produce a chronic illness, career setbacks, relationship struggles, and other setbacks. Join us to learn how to overcome these issues!
Do we all have a life plan? If so, when is it decided, and who decides? Does our life plan actually anticipate and include suffering? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update about what factors were considered and decisions made before you were born. Creator explains that humans pre-plan with the Almighty, their destiny for each lifetime. But we all must reckon with The Law of Karma because it will bring back to us any prior harm we caused to ourselves or others. This is why we may reincarnate with a troubled family over and over, to have opportunities to heal what went wrong. Our Karma may produce a chronic illness, career setbacks, relationship struggles, and other setbacks. Join us to learn how to overcome these issues!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
Description: Creator Tells How You Pre-Planned Your Life
Do we all have a life plan? If so, when is it decided, and who decides? Does our life plan actually anticipate and include suffering? Creator explains that humans pre-plan their destiny for each lifetime, with the Almighty. But we all must reckon with The Law of Karma because it will bring back to us any prior harm we caused to ourselves or others. This may produce a chronic illness, career setbacks, relationship struggles, and other setbacks. Join us to learn how to overcome these issues!
Do we all have a life plan? If so, when is it decided, and who decides? Does our life plan actually anticipate and include suffering? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update about what factors were considered and decisions made before you were born. Creator explains that humans pre-plan with the Almighty, their destiny for each lifetime. But we all must reckon with The Law of Karma because it will bring back to us any prior harm we caused to ourselves or others. This is why we may reincarnate with a troubled family over and over, to have opportunities to heal what went wrong. Our Karma may produce a chronic illness, career setbacks, relationship struggles, and other setbacks. Join us to learn how to overcome these issues!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
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