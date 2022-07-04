Why doesn't this outrage more of you..??? -- Staffordshire UK

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Captain Mega-dump...'curve-balling!'But it's ok, "Kick off is in ten minutes"...ffs!!!
Report from the UK war zone. 9:00pm. 3.7.2022.
Sky Wars; https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sky-Wars-Dav...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
David Albert Yates UK
All books here https://www.amazon.co.uk/David-Yates/...
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🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
Geo-interfering
Patently Patented
by David Swindells - Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25
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Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos