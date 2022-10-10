Avoid These People

1 Corinthians 5:11 KJV
“But now I have written unto you not to keep company, if any man that is called a brother be a fornicator, or covetous, or an idolater, or a railer, or a drunkard, or an extortioner; with such an one no not to eat.”
Ephesians 5:11 KJV
“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.”
1 Corinthians 1:10 KJV
“Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment.”
2 Timothy 3:4-5 KJV
4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;
5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
LEARN HOW TO AVOID BUT NOT COUNT AS ENEMIES
