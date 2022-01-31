Jordan Peterson teaches Joe Rogan about the Cross

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This is an excerpt from The Joe Rogan Experience where Jordan Peterson speaks about Moses’ staff with the serpent in the wilderness and the typology of that with the Cross of Christ. In so doing he speak of defeating fear, sin, death, and and rising to find light out of darkness.