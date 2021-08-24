Introduction: The Universal Antidote Beginner Training Video Series

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Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse
This is the introduction to The Universal Antidote Basics Training Course. It is an eight-part video series. Introductory video release date August 24, 2021. The next video in the Series will be released on August 31, 2021 After the release of all videos, this information will be compiled into a free interactive PDF training guide that can be emailed and shared with anyone. Link mentioned in the video. Why is it called The Universal Antidote: https://bit.ly/WhyTUA Blessings in Jesus Name, The Curious Outlier