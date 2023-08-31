Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Uzbeki Nationals Smuggled into the US by ISIS Affiliated Group
channel image
GalacticStorm
2109 Subscribers
Shop now
13 views
Published 20 hours ago

Uzbeki Nationals Smuggled into the US by ISIS Affiliated Group


Real America’s Voice Contributor Tera Dahl joins David Brody with the latest on reports that an ISIS affiliated group has smuggled Uzbeki nationals across the southern border.


#bordercrisis #BorderInvasion #IllegalImmigration #BidenBorderCrisis


Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more #AmericanSunrise here:

https://rumble.com/v3d6cn2-american-sunrise-show-8-30-23.html


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket