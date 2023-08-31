Uzbeki Nationals Smuggled into the US by ISIS Affiliated Group
Real America’s Voice Contributor Tera Dahl joins David Brody with the latest on reports that an ISIS affiliated group has smuggled Uzbeki nationals across the southern border.
#bordercrisis #BorderInvasion #IllegalImmigration #BidenBorderCrisis
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #AmericanSunrise here:
https://rumble.com/v3d6cn2-american-sunrise-show-8-30-23.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.