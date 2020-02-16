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5G Hardware in the hood: Raise your frequency and deal with it!
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79 views • February 16, 2020
please support my work - protecting the children in a digital industrial age : https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
please share this video - highly important!
link to the pohoto album on fb - https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2771078342974573&set=a.1840709299344820&type=3&theater
website - https://emrabc.ca/
please share this video - highly important!
link to the pohoto album on fb - https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2771078342974573&set=a.1840709299344820&type=3&theater
website - https://emrabc.ca/
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