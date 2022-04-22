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Being Kept In A State Of Fear leads to Blashphemy. PART 1
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40 views • April 22, 2022
The fearful cannot make spiritually sound decisions to save their souls. The Bible does not tell you why the fearful tops the list below. But the answer comes from God. Be not ignorant of how the devil works.
Revelation 21:8
King James Version Bible
8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.
Revelation 21:8
King James Version Bible
8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.
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