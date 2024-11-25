PFLP/PIJ striking Zionist enemy soldiers positions, 24 Nov 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades (PFLP) and Al-Quds Brigades (PIJ) striking Zionist enemy soldiers positions and the Abu Ereban site on the Netzarim axis with heavy mortars, in retaliation for the Zionist occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, Gaza, occupied Palestine
Dated: 24/11/2024
