2026-2-28 no faith - failing by the same example of unbelief

When I look at the world, I see failure...

God created them...and they had all potential...but look what they choose to do...in disbelief...

look at what their hearts run after...

HE gave them judges...

HE gave them priests...

HE gave them prophets...

and when their hearts hardened and desired be to like the rest of that nations...HE gave them kings.





At every turn, when they failed, HE judged them, but made a way to bring a remnant through...

as with moses and Israel...

as with noah and his family...

as with Judah and the last descendent that survived...

HE was with the heirs of the king's to bring forth the name and promise...as told in the stories in the kings and their chronicles...





christ said of them...

Joh 2:24 But Jesus did not commit himself unto them, because he knew all men,

Joh 2:25 And needed not that any should testify of man: for he knew what was in man.









for he knew what was in man...





that same spirit in the garden...

that same spirit in cain...

that same spirit in levi...

that same spirit in esau...

in amalek...

the sons of lot...

ishmael...

mankind...





and when it was not in man to save/redeem himself...

HE gave the first begotten man by the spirit of God as an offering for their sin, to redeem mankind back to Himself...

and HE left us with the words in the prophets to foretell how things would be...

telling us the end from the beginning, that we might take note, that HE is...God.





And, what have we done with all this?

nothing...

we squandered everything away...

we ran after our lusts...

we lived selfishly for ourselves...

we served mammon, and not God...

and we created a triune abomination golden calf that loves us no matter what,

and appointed holidays to worship it...

and the whole world says...."we are one nation our golden calf that we created"...having no understanding.

"we sit a queen, and who shall remove us?".





Yeah, well...we'll see how that works out for you then...





But he that feareth God shall come forth of them all!

Know. Believe. Live in faith. Never compromise of look back.

When you view them, just let them be reminder like lot's wife, that you keep and guard your heart in that good place that HE has brought/is bringing you to/will keep you in.

praise Yahuah!



