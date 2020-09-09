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Babies, Brains, Nature and Nurture | Stuart Shanker and Stefan Molyneux
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2 views • September 09, 2020
Dr. Stuart Shanker is a Distinguished Research Professor of Philosophy and Psychology at York University and currently serving as Director of the Milton and Ethel Harris Research Initiative (MEHRI), an initiative whose goal is to build on new knowledge of the brains development, and help set children (including those with developmental disorders) on the path towards emotional and intellectual health.
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