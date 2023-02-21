Palantir [FOUNDRY] Global Supply Chain, Economy & Glyphosate

Sam, Thomas and John discuss Palantir, Foundry, global supply chain, economy, GMOs, Glyphosate, global famine, depopulation, one world government, God and much more
Broadcasting in the California
Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weve Read The Documents
https://twitter.com/weve_read
https://weveread.substack.com/
https://linktr.ee/weveread
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy
https://twitter.com/AOEvcBreakthru
https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/
Share and
Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews
https://weaponizednews.substack.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate
Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/weaponizednews
cash.app/$weaponizednews
Sources:
https://futurism.com/united-states-killer-robots-hague
https://rodmartin.org/about-rod-d-martin/
https://foundersfund.com/portfolio/
https://www.palantir.com/
https://www.palantir.com/platforms/foundry/
https://mykargo.com/
https://compasspathways.com/
https://www.cancer.gov/research/key-initiatives/moonshot-cancer-initiative
https://weveread.substack.com/p/glyphosate-roundup-what-is-it-and
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bayer-glyphosate-lawsuit-idUSKCN1SJ29F
https://www.hereticon.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.