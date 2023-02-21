Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Palantir [FOUNDRY] Global Supply Chain, Economy & Glyphosate
5 views
channel image
Weaponized News
Published Yesterday |

Sam, Thomas and John discuss Palantir, Foundry, global supply chain, economy, GMOs, Glyphosate, global famine, depopulation, one world government, God and much more

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weve Read The Documents

https://twitter.com/weve_read

https://weveread.substack.com/

https://linktr.ee/weveread

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy

https://twitter.com/AOEvcBreakthru

https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews
https://weaponizednews.substack.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate
Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/weaponizednews
cash.app/$weaponizednews

Sources:

https://futurism.com/united-states-killer-robots-hague

https://rodmartin.org/about-rod-d-martin/

https://foundersfund.com/portfolio/

https://www.palantir.com/

https://www.palantir.com/platforms/foundry/

https://mykargo.com/

https://compasspathways.com/

https://www.cancer.gov/research/key-initiatives/moonshot-cancer-initiative

https://weveread.substack.com/p/glyphosate-roundup-what-is-it-and

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bayer-glyphosate-lawsuit-idUSKCN1SJ29F

https://www.hereticon.com/

Keywords
glyphosategodgmoseconomydepopulationone world governmentpalantirglobal faminefoundryglobal supply chain

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket