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The race to save animals on Australia's fire-ravaged wildlife haven
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1 view • January 16, 2020
On an Australian island famed for its unique and abundant wildlife, rescuers are racing to save rare animals in a bushfire-ravaged landscape. The charred forest floor on Kangaroo Island is littered with corpses of animals incinerated by the blazes that swept through two weeks ago.
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