RFUD - Revival, Renewal, Awakenings, and Cataclysmic Times

Nitza Moshe of Remnant Remedy joins Chelle Wagner for a discussion on what has been taking place at Asbury University College in Wilmore Kentucky and the wave of enthusiasm spreading to other College Campuses throughout the USA. No matter how we look at this are we ready to help those repenting stay free? Are we as the faithful remnant ready to meet the need that a move of our Heavenly Father requires? Are we truly spiritually fit to be in the battle? Psa 85:6 Won’t you REVIVE us again, so your people can rejoice in you? Psa 85:7 Show us your unfailing love, O LORD, and grant us your salvation. Psa 85:8 I listen carefully to what God the LORD is saying, for he speaks peace to his faithful people. But let them not return to their foolish ways. Psa 85:9 Surely his salvation is near to those who fear him, so our land will be filled with his glory. Isa 57:14 God says, “Rebuild the road! Clear away the rocks and stones so my people can return from captivity.” Isa 57:15 The high and lofty one who lives in eternity, the Holy One, says this: “I live in the high and holy place with those whose spirits are contrite and humble. I restore the crushed spirit of the humble and REVIVE the courage of those with repentant hearts.

