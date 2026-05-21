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Bill Gates, Nestle & BlackRock aim to control global water supply
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Bill Gates, Nestle and BlackRock aim to control global water supply

Microsoft co-founder is the largest private owner of farmland in the US, holding roughly 275,000 acres – giving him control over food and, most importantly, water supplies.

Gates also has a 12-year partnership with Nestle, whose CEO Peter Brabeck-Letmathe has said water is not a human right but a commodity.

They have launched a new venture with and BlackRock:

🔴 Nestle extracts millions of gallons of water from drought-stricken areas to bottle and sell for profit

🔴 BlackRock is pouring billions into water infrastructure, utilities and water-related projects

🔴 Bill Gates is buying up huge tracts of farmland sitting directly over major aquifers

Gulf States are a potential target for the trio – desalination plants in the region account for about 44% of their water supply.

The plan is simple: if you control the water, you control the people.

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