The Immaculate Conception - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 65

Fr. Chris Alar





Dec 8, 2022

For some, the Immaculate Conception of Mary is a difficult idea to grasp but it is an important dogma of the Church and one that all of us should be able to explain to others. Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, shares key facts about the Immaculate Conception and explains the connection to Divine Mercy.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 65: The Immaculate Conception.





Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdbj6AYqn6M



