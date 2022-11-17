Dems Should Pay It Back

Funnel Of Fraud

* Wall Street doesn’t always get it right.

* Where did all the bail-out $ go?

* Dems always bail out their biggest backers.

* SBF is still in the Bahamas.

* DC turns a blind eye to FTX.

* Con artist not worried about his legacy; has all of Washington in his pocket, connections to the head of SEC.

* He openly flaunts crypto loopholes.

* Regulators are helping him, not his victims.

* If you ask mini-Madoff questions, he’ll start shaking.

* Dems want a redo of the 2008 crash.

* Crypto ponzi scheme paid for Dem senate; fraudster raided client accounts to fund midterm races.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 16 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315697490112

