Dems Should Pay It Back

Funnel Of Fraud
* Wall Street doesn’t always get it right.
* Where did all the bail-out $ go?
* Dems always bail out their biggest backers.
* SBF is still in the Bahamas.
* DC turns a blind eye to FTX.
* Con artist not worried about his legacy; has all of Washington in his pocket, connections to the head of SEC.
* He openly flaunts crypto loopholes.
* Regulators are helping him, not his victims.
* If you ask mini-Madoff questions, he’ll start shaking.
* Dems want a redo of the 2008 crash.
* Crypto ponzi scheme paid for Dem senate; fraudster raided client accounts to fund midterm races.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 16 November 2022
