Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dems Should Pay It Back
24 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 12 days ago |

Funnel Of Fraud

* Wall Street doesn’t always get it right.

* Where did all the bail-out $ go?

* Dems always bail out their biggest backers.

* SBF is still in the Bahamas.

* DC turns a blind eye to FTX.

* Con artist not worried about his legacy; has all of Washington in his pocket, connections to the head of SEC.

* He openly flaunts crypto loopholes.

* Regulators are helping him, not his victims.

* If you ask mini-Madoff questions, he’ll start shaking.

* Dems want a redo of the 2008 crash.

* Crypto ponzi scheme paid for Dem senate; fraudster raided client accounts to fund midterm races.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 16 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315697490112

Keywords
barack obamacryptocurrencytreasoncorruptionmaxine watersjesse wattersmoney launderingfraudelection interferenceukrainescamponzi schemeracketkhazariaslush fundbernie madoffdark moneygary genslersecurities and exchange commissionsam bankman-friedftx crypto exchangealameda research

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket