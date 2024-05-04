Create New Account
Dr. Paul: The vaxxed are MORE likely to make grandma sick; the unvaxxed protect grandma
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

“Get vaxxed to protect grandma,” they say. In practice, however, ‘vaccination’ doesn’t protect grandma at all. In fact, it may increase the risk of grandma getting sick or dying.

REFERENCES

https://www.paulthomasmd.com/

SOURCE

Segment from:

https://rumble.com/v4pvs4k

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

