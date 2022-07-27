Ignorance Gone to Seed in America

America has turned into a Lunatic Asylum with THE Lunatics running the show

What is Ignorance Gone to Seed? - https://www.online-ministries.org/ignorance-gone-to-seed/

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Ignorance Gone to Seed, Idiots, Lunatics