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A Prophetic Word of Warning to Washington DC
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81 views • July 01, 2021
Copyright © Prophet Ken Dewey
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy/the-divided-states-and-the-great-awakening/
Prophet Ken says, "The Word of the LORD has come unto me and He told me to go to the Washington DC Capitol Building and stand in the public, there in front of the Governmental Offices, and declare this word. I have done as the LORD has commanded me to do."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy/the-divided-states-and-the-great-awakening/
Prophet Ken says, "The Word of the LORD has come unto me and He told me to go to the Washington DC Capitol Building and stand in the public, there in front of the Governmental Offices, and declare this word. I have done as the LORD has commanded me to do."
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