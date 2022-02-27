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Smokey Quartz Crystal Benefits -Grounding/Detox/Addictions/Root 1st Chakra Support {Nature Revealed}
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73 views • February 27, 2022
In this video I share the healing properties of: Smoky Quartz - Neutralizes negative vibrations, detoxifying on all levels, promotes elimination + protects against radiation + electromagnetic smog. Disperses fear, lifts depression + negativity. Brings emotional calmness, relieving stress + anxiety. Helps to overcome negative emotions such as stress, fear, jealousy, anger + depression. Mood lifting. Helps achieve goals. Root Chakra - Grounding/Detox/Relief
Find handcrafted gifts using healing gemstones and crystals, and so much more at bit.ly/shopholistic
To tap into and live life more aligned with your purpose, and make a living making what you love, join the community I'm building at bit.ly/holisticsupport
Find handcrafted gifts using healing gemstones and crystals, and so much more at bit.ly/shopholistic
To tap into and live life more aligned with your purpose, and make a living making what you love, join the community I'm building at bit.ly/holisticsupport
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