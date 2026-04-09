© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fwd from @
#Summary for the morning of April 9, 2026
▪️ In Krasnodar Region, a man was killed in Sauk-Dere, UAVs crashed in Mekkertsuk and damaged a house in Slavyansk-na-Kubani. Enemy claims the target was a pipeline facility. Zelensky mentioned a ceasefire. UAVs were destroyed in Rostov Region.
▪️ Russian forces struck merchant vessels in Izmail, Odesa Region. Explosions occurred in Odesa, Pavlograd, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
▪️ In Bryansk Region, the AFU attacked Demyanki, wounding a Bryanskenergo employee. A civilian was wounded in Novy Ropsk.
▪️ In Sumy, Grouping North achieved tactical successes, capturing an AFU soldier.
▪️ In Belgorod Region, civilians were wounded by drone strikes in Grayvoron, Shebekino and Belgorod.
▪️ In Kharkiv, Russian forces are advancing with heavy fighting in the Volchansk direction.
▪️ In Kupiansk, Russian forces are achieving success south of Pischane.
▪️ In Slavyansk, the AFU is counterattacking in Lipovka, while Russian forces are advancing south of Kaleniki.
▪️ In Dobropolsk, fighting continues in Novoaleksandrivka and Vasylivka.
▪️ In Dnipropetrovsk, the AFU's 82nd Brigade counterattacked but lost an APC.
▪️ In Zaporizhia, Grouping East is penetrating the enemy defense to free settlements.
▪️ On the Zaporizhia front, fighting continues in Primorsk and Stepnohirsk.
▪️ In Kherson, civilians were wounded, and Russian forces are striking with FAB-3000 and thermobaric munitions.
The summary was compiled by: Two majors