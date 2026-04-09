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Russian #Summary for the morning of April 9, 2026
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Fwd from @

#Summary for the morning of April 9, 2026

▪️ In Krasnodar Region, a man was killed in Sauk-Dere, UAVs crashed in Mekkertsuk and damaged a house in Slavyansk-na-Kubani. Enemy claims the target was a pipeline facility. Zelensky mentioned a ceasefire. UAVs were destroyed in Rostov Region.

▪️ Russian forces struck merchant vessels in Izmail, Odesa Region. Explosions occurred in Odesa, Pavlograd, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

▪️ In Bryansk Region, the AFU attacked Demyanki, wounding a Bryanskenergo employee. A civilian was wounded in Novy Ropsk.

▪️ In Sumy, Grouping North achieved tactical successes, capturing an AFU soldier.

▪️ In Belgorod Region, civilians were wounded by drone strikes in Grayvoron, Shebekino and Belgorod.

▪️ In Kharkiv, Russian forces are advancing with heavy fighting in the Volchansk direction.

▪️ In Kupiansk, Russian forces are achieving success south of Pischane.

▪️ In Slavyansk, the AFU is counterattacking in Lipovka, while Russian forces are advancing south of Kaleniki.

▪️ In Dobropolsk, fighting continues in Novoaleksandrivka and Vasylivka.

▪️ In Dnipropetrovsk, the AFU's 82nd Brigade counterattacked but lost an APC.

▪️ In Zaporizhia, Grouping East is penetrating the enemy defense to free settlements.

▪️ On the Zaporizhia front, fighting continues in Primorsk and Stepnohirsk.

▪️ In Kherson, civilians were wounded, and Russian forces are striking with FAB-3000 and thermobaric munitions.

The summary was compiled by: Two majors

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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