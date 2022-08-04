Why Intermittent Sobriety? 😇 6 mindset shifts for hedonistic sobriety

Six mindset-shifting questions for motivation and maximizing hedonism while maintaining a sober lifestyle...What is going to change?

What do you want to see change?

What are YOU going to change?

How are you going to manage your stress?

How are you going to spend your money having fun?

When to tell people about your sobriety?





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