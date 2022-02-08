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NO MORE SILENCE!
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62 views • February 08, 2022
Corporal Bulford resigned from his position within Trudeau’s personal security administration recorded November 2021. Very little News about it when it went down. His message is clear and concise. It may not be easy but overcoming tyranny never is.
Emergency powers do not delete your rights.
Emergency powers do not delete your rights.
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