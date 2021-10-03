Happy 80th Anniversary to the 25th Infantry Division "GUARDIANS OF THE PACIFIC"

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Watch this Badass Video published by GEN James C. McConville, Commander of US ARMY on Twitter
Happy 80th Anniversary to the 25th Infantry Division! The unit has a proud lineage dating back to its activation on Oct. 1, 1941.
GEN James C. McConville