J6 Prisoners New Book | The American Gulag Chronicles

January 6 Book Released: FIRSTHAND TESTIMONY of Harrowing Tragedy from the J-6ers Living It! “The American Gulag Chronicles: Letters from Prison”- Please Purchase a Copy to Support Political Prisoners of Biden Regime!
The American Gulag Chronicles: Letters from Prison details their nightmare and betrayal by their own government- shining a light into the darkest corners of the US punishment system through firsthand accounts of shocking mistreatment by correctional officers, manipulation of evidence by the Department of Injustice, and the harrowing experience as it has unfolded through the letters, poetry and artwork of the “Jan 6ers” from the inside of their concrete cages.
Go to http://stophate.com to purchase this book. 100% proceeds go toward the J6 prisoners.
https://player.cloudinary.com/embed/?cloud_name=square-online-production-user-144017799&public_id=American-Gulag-Chronicles&player%5Bautoplay%5D=true&player%5Bmuted%5D=true&player%5Bloop%5D=true&player%5Bfluid%5D=true&player%5Bcontrols%5D=true&player%5Bseek_thumbnails%5D=true&player%5Bshow_jump_controls%5D=true&player%5Bcolors%5D%5Baccent%5D=#ffffff&player%5Bshow_logo%5D=false&source%5Binfo%5D%5Btitle%5D=&source%5Bsource_types%5D%5B0%5D=mp4&plays_inline=true
Source:
https://rumble.com/v1zpvz2-cowboy-logic-120822-david-sumrall.html
