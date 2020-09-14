Trump Slammed For 'Downplaying' Coronavirus...But Was He Right?

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Last week's bombshell that President Trump told WaPo writer Bob Woodward he was trying to "downplay" the coronavirus so as to not panic the population resulted in the usual hysteria from the president's critics. Was it an incredibly reckless and dangerous approach...or did it make good sense? Plus in today's Liberty Report: New poll shows America is sick of Fauci - is it a surprise? Also, panic over the "casedemic" continues as US hospitals empty for lack of Covid patients. Still the scaremongering continues in the media.
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