BREAKING POINT - Episode 1 - Financial Collapse - Brighteon Documentary
347 views
Brighteon Films
Published Yesterday |

Episode 1 of the 12-part Breaking Point documentary series from Brighteon.com and Mike Adams. This episode covers financial collapse and features top currency and finance experts. More episodes will be posted at Brighteon.com and other video platforms at the rate of about one each week.

collapsemoneyglobalismpetro dollarcurrencydebtdollarfinanceriskstockmarket

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
