Bubsy II (1994, Mega Drive)

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Bubsy II is a platformer developed by Accolade and published by Accolade (in North America, Europe and South Africa) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). It was also released for SNES and Game Boy. A port to the Game Gear was in development, but got cancelled.
Oinker P. Hamm has created a new theme park called the Amazatorium. Bubsy Bobcat, his sidekick Arnold Armadillo, and his twin niece and nephew are excited. Fearing that the place might get too crowded, the twins decide to break into the theme park on the eve of its opening day and discover that Oinker P. Hamm is using his Wompum device to steal the world's history for his park.