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Memorial Day, Veterans & The Fight Against The Modern Nazis
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61 views • May 31, 2021
Monday, May 31, 2021 we celebrate Memorial Day, but what is Memorial Day? How did it begin? Who were those first remembered as standing against tyranny with this holiday? Furthermore, many veterans fought against the very ideologies and practices in other countries that are now tolerated in the united States. Additionally, what about the Captain of our Salvation, Jesus the Christ? He willingly placed Himself between us and the wrath of God not only to save us from God's wrath, but to liberate us from the slavery of sin. In this episode, we'll look at some of this history and the war we have against the modern Nazis were are faced with today.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/memorial-day-veterans-the-fight-against-the-modern-nazis/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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