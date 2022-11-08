US Sports Net Today! The Raiders Reflect, The Nation Elects!
US Sports Net Today!
Louder With Crowder Live Election Stream 8pm EST!
https://bit.ly/LWCLiveElection22
US Sports Affiliate Partner Spotlight: Yosuda Bikes!
https://bit.ly/YosudaBikes1122
Todays' Devotional: Appreciating Your Unique Gifts
https://bit.ly/Devo110822
The Las Vegas Raiders Play Here!
Sunday, November 13, 2022 3:30 PM (ET)
Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts
Lincoln Kennedy with Tim Cates, In-Studio Host
https://bit.ly/RaidersRadioonUSSports
https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
