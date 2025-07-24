FISTFUL OF DOLLARS - CLIP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Fistful of Dollars is a 1964 spaghetti Western film directed by Sergio Leone and starring Clint Eastwood in his first leading role, alongside Gian Maria Volonté, Marianne Koch, Wolfgang Lukschy, Sieghardt Rupp, José Calvo, Antonio Prieto and Joseph Egger.The film, an international co-production between Italy, West Germany and Spain, was filmed on a low budget (reported to be US $200,000), and Eastwood was paid $15,000 for his role. 👀
FULL MOVIE ⭐
https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/dee1eae0-26e8-41ac-b89f-2e344c8af14e