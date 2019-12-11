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Shadow and Ice
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3 views • December 11, 2019
Gena Showalter is not a normal type read for me. I'm reading it as a suggestion from a reading group. The actual story is pretty interesting. The sexual/sensual talk...well...lol... I don't know what to say. They are hot and heavy into desiring each other. The cover is the first turn off for me though. It is not very creative. That's only my opinion though. Everyone is different.
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