NIGHT SHADOWS 07052023 -- NATO’s Insane Lust for WW3 as Rumors Abound

We made it through the 4th of July and so now we wait for more news concerning Ukraine and NATO's insane lust for WW3 as news claims evacuations around the nuclear power plant have been mostly completed, and it appears that orders have been given to a wide area to "pack your bags" and bring your "papers". This will be blamed upon Russia, but it will be a NATO/BIDEN war operation to bring NATO into the conflict under Article 5. Russia has long stated that she will use NUKES on the EU and America if the West keeps on with their invasion plans to circle Russia and then invade and divide up Russia's land. The Bible agrees that Russia and her allies will in fact rise up and destroy America/Babylon. The timing of all this is in the hands of the Lord, but it does appear that we are right on the verge of this. Then we have the Sun and CME activity along with strong UV radiation and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!! DARKLIGHT :https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view