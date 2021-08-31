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It's a world of privilege, in boats that are cramped
Welcome to Disney’s re-education camp
So if your skin is white
It is time you’re contrite
It's a woke world after all
It's a woke world after all
It's a woke, woke world
It's a world of power, a world of fears
And we work long days to make souvenirs
Although millions have died
And the Uyghurs aside
It's a woke world after all
It's a woke world after all
It's a woke, woke world
There is a land where you once lived free
as a capitalist pig of the bourgeoisie
We could eat ‘till we’re fat
and would vote Democrat
If we just get past that wall
It's a woke world after all
It's a woke, woke world
We’re all Marxists after all
It's a woke world after all
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZChpvvLhmI
PolitiZoid
Thanks to John M for Link