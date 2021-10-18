How To Stop The Transhumanist Takeover of the World

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The #BuildBackBetter crew has their plan but God has His plan for his own Great Reset! No more GMO poison food, endless wars, and fake fiat dollars. We the people have the power to stop all of this and fix what they have broken from education to the family home.
Resistance Chicks
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