Joe Rogan's FIRST EMERGENCY PODCAST: Ivermectin

In light of recent YouTube censorship of Bret Weinstein and Pierre Kory for daring to speak about Ivermectin, Joe Rogan comes to the rescue and facilitates another very important conversation about the awesomeness of Ivermectin as a COVID-19 cure. Life changing and society altering information that if properly implemented world wide would end the pandemic forever. Will this be banned by Spotify next? Who knows.Dr. Pierre Kory is an ICU and lung specialist who is an expert on the use of the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Bret Weinstein is an evolutionary biologist, visiting fellow at Princeton, host of the DarkHorse podcast, and co-author (with his wife, Heather Heying) of the forthcoming "A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century."Mirrored from #1671 - Bret Weinstein & Dr. Pierre KoryShow support for Joe Rogan for daring to do this podcast and maybe he'll be brave again. Go Go Go!