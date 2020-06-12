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'How Google is Manipulating COVID Related Search Results
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10 views • June 12, 2020
Amazingly, most users of Google still don't understand the powerful spell that the Search Engine Manipulation Effect (SEME) holds over their minds and behavior. When it comes to COVID, it's no less egregious, and it's more important now than ever to question everything: https://questioningcovid.com/
Take action against HR6666 which would put teeth on the agenda to create an army of contact tracers: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/act...
Referenced material:
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/goo...
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/how...
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/did...
https://trends.google.com/trends/expl...
https://www.blog.google/products/sear...
Join my free newsletter at Greenmedinfo.com https://www.greenmedinfo.com/newsletter
Follow me on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sayergmi/?h...
Get my book Regenerate: Unlocking Your Body's Radical Resilience through the New Biology 1st Edition https://www.amazon.com/Regenerate-Bio...
Take action against HR6666 which would put teeth on the agenda to create an army of contact tracers: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/act...
Referenced material:
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/goo...
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/how...
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/did...
https://trends.google.com/trends/expl...
https://www.blog.google/products/sear...
Join my free newsletter at Greenmedinfo.com https://www.greenmedinfo.com/newsletter
Follow me on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sayergmi/?h...
Get my book Regenerate: Unlocking Your Body's Radical Resilience through the New Biology 1st Edition https://www.amazon.com/Regenerate-Bio...
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