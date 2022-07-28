Hebrews in North Carolina - The Brick School Legacy

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Family, this is our history. Qualls family, Whitaker family. The Brick School was formed for Negroes trying to get their education. My family went here. This is some good info and doctrine. The Negroes/so-called African Americans are the true chosen people of Yahweh. AshkeNAZI Jews have stolen out Identity.
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