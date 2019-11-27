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Don’t let floaters ruin your thanksgiving!
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36 views • November 27, 2019
Hi this is Dr. Edward Kondrot. Floaters can be annoying especially when you are trying to enjoy thanksgiving dinner! Don’t be a turkey! Learn more about how you can eliminate floaters this Sunday at 7:00 PM on Healthy Vision talk radio. Go
www.healthyvisionradio.com
Let’s stop floaters now!
www.healingtheeye.com
www.healthyvisionradio.com
Let’s stop floaters now!
www.healingtheeye.com
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