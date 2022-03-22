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03/18/2022 Russian troops have launched a fresh attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, after several missiles bombarded the aircraft repair plant near the international airport. Meanwhile, heavy attacks by Russian forces continue across Ukraine.