Nullify Everything! NMN Ep 10

Getting some W’s, but as Samuel Adams told us, now is not the time to “sit down satisfied with the efforts we have already made.” Since that’s just what our enemies want.
This week’s reports include:
-Geofence Warrants Limited in Utah
-2nd Amendment Financial Privacy Act in FL, ID, MS
-Defend the Guard Act in Arizona
Nullification Movement News Season 1, Episode 10
Path to Liberty: March 25, 2023
