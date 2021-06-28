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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1615 - Patricia Coxe - Report on the crime
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101 views • June 28, 2021
Patricia was pumping gas at a shell station in Southwest Ranches,FL, when a vehicle pulled up alongside hers. Flagg got out and attempted to open her car door, before smashing the window and grabbing her purse. Patricia ran to the car and attempted to grab her purse, but Flagg grabbed her arms. She was dragged through the parking lot, before she was finally released.
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