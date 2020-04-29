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Psalm 94:14
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13 views • April 29, 2020
The Lord gave me the music to this passage many years ago while struggling with spiritual issues. The past two years I've been struggling with health issues due to injuries and illnesses. The song has lost none of its meaning for me. God has been so good to me!!
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